MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Trinity College boycotts arms companies complicit with apartheid IsraelMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 20, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The hatred of the oppressor is always far far deeper!! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Hong Kong must pivot to normality with an unqualified ‘zero’ policy for travellers next article First on CNN: Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify to grand jury in Georgia investigating 2020 election interference The author comredg you might also like Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: France: Macron visits Grand Mosque in Paris to mark centenary Re: Liz Truss is following in Trump’s footsteps, but more boldly and blindly – Middle East Monitor Re: Lebanon fails to elect president for third time amid financial meltdown Re: Trinity College boycotts arms companies complicit with apartheid Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email