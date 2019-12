Re: Torture of Palestinian detainees prevails in Israeli jails





Oh that’s right you’re a Syrian Assad Police State defender … lol

Whining about the beating Israel has been inflicting on Iran/IRGC/Hezbollah/Shia Brigades and some Syrian anti-missile installations? lol

Riddle me this? Why no response? Saving it up for Saturday night? lol

Israel & the Saudis don’t share ‘torture’ … they share interests … both share anti-Iranian /

pro-US outlooks/foreign policy

It’s your cousins going down … eh?





Source link