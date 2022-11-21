close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Top footballers from the MENA region to play in the 2022 world cup

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 16 views
no thumb


Well they’re usually ranked in the 80’s. Whereas Ecuador are usually in the 40’s. So seems a quite likely result!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response