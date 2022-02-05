Re: To prevent a second Bosnian genocide, Turkey may finally militarily intervene





In BH the christians turned even more murderously on each other in WWII. It was orthodox Serbs the Croat Franciscans went for. Take a look at the demographics of BH before and after WWII to see the effect.

Many of the muslims are descended from refugees themselves. After the 1878 Treaty of Berlin led to the Ottomans losing most of their European territories many muslims – real or nominal – in the lost territories moved to what remained under Ottoman rule. Add the fact that “muslims” were more middle-class and included land-owners (the last serfs in Europe were in Austro-Hungarian B-H and had “muslim” masters) whereas Serbs in B-H were often of peasant descent and there was a strong element of class-hatred too.





