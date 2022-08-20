Re: ‘Through the process of documenting Palestine’s history, the old do not die and the young will not forget’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: ‘Through the process of documenting Palestine’s history, the old do not die and the young will not forget’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 20, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest It’s a sad fact of life that the old do die. Only Palestinians can believe otherwise. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: UN contacts Israel regarding closures of 7 Palestine West Bank institutions next article Herschel Walker came to New Orleans to raise money for his U.S. Senate campaign in Georgia The author comredg you might also like Re: UN contacts Israel regarding closures of 7 Palestine West Bank institutions Re: EU: No justification for stopping support for partner Palestinian institutions Re: Israel fears a nightmare scenario as the crisis with Russia escalates Re: EU: No justification for stopping support for partner Palestinian institutions Rawan Adwan is 'Historical' Rock Artist Bringing The Past to Life Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email