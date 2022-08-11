Re: Threatening 'fragile' Gaza ceasefire Israel court extends detention of Palestinian leader





Baseem Al-Saadi is a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader. He is a terrorist commander in charge of terrorism, in charge of recruiting new members of PIJ, creating new cells of terrorists and in charge of directing terrorism.

It should be noted that Islamic Jihad does not contest elections. It is solely a terrorist group sworn to the destruction of Israel and since its founding has carried out terrorist attack against Israelis . Al-Saadi is a ticking bomb and security risk who belongs in jail. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a terrorist group whose members need to be arrested or killed.

If PIJ decides to break the truce because Al-Saadi is not released, it will be the cause of any further military action against it and Gaza military objects.





