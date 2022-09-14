Re: Thousands of Syrians migrated from Turkiye to Europe





You are the one that is offering no evidence. All you keep saying is “IgnorantFookin’Twat!”. .which is behavior of an “IgnorantFookin’Twat!”.

Human rights… by definition.. are supposed to be universal legal rights. And if you bothered to pay attention.. rather spout self-righteous gibberish… you would notice there is global disagreement about what should be universal rights.

In Iran, that you claimed “not bad” on human rights… they think “human rights’ means homosexuality is a crime punishable by death. In America they believe owning a gun is “human rights”. I In Turkey Erdogan believe “insulting the President” is human rights. And on most of the planet… although they claim to support migrants in other states… in their own states they protect borders and try to keep out migrants.

You claim to be Nordic and English right? Swedish news from last month…

“the xenophobic rhetoric is shocking’: Your views on Sweden’s election

There’s only two and a half weeks left before election day, and, judging by our readers’ survey, foreigners in Sweden are disappointed, upset, and in some cases frightened by the anti-immigrant rhetoric.





Source link