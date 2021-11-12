Re: Thousands of Afghan refugees flee daily to Iran, rights groups say

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Thousands of Afghan refugees flee daily to Iran, rights groups sayMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 12, 2021 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest These sc#@ stay in Afghanistan Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Coronavirus: Hong Kong to add more hotel rooms to domestic workers’ quarantine scheme in bid to ease city shortage of home help next article Ageing Joe Biden got the top job ‘too late’ The author comredg you might also like Re: Egyptians chant Palestinian song after spotting Israel tourists Re: UK ministers condemn protest against Israeli ambassador Re: Egyptians chant Palestinian song after spotting Israel tourists Re: Gen. Abdel Al-Burhan appoints himself chairman of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council – Middle East Monitor Re: Blaming Turkey for refugee crisis amounts to ‘ingratitude,’ says Erdogan – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email