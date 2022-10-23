Re: Thousands attend 18th Palestine Festival in London





How quick they forget, here are a few examples of London’s Islamic martyrs —-On 3 June 2017, a terrorist attack in the name of Islam was a vehicle-ramming and stabbing that took place in London. A van was deliberately driven into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then crashed on the south bank of the River Thames. Its three occupants then ran to the nearby Borough Market area and began stabbing people in and around restaurants and pubs. They were shot dead by City of London Police officers, and were found to be wearing fake explosive vests. Eight people were killed and 48 were injured, including members of the public and four unarmed police officers who attempted to stop the assailants.

Earlier in March 2017, five people had been killed in a combined vehicle and knife attack at Westminster. In late May, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. After the Manchester bombing, the UK’s terror threat level was raised to “critical”, its highest level, until 27 May 2017, when it was lowered to severe. How quick they forget!





