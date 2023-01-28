Re: Thomas Friedman shows that liberal Jews have no reason left to defend Israel

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Thomas Friedman shows that liberal Jews have no reason left to defend IsraelMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 28, 2023 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest as i said the idiot is a descendant of the capos Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Three shot dead at party at luxury home near Beverly Hills, Los Angeles next article Trump’s path to GOP nomination is strewn with obstacles The author comredg you might also like Re: Far-right politician Paludan burns Quran in front of Turkiye Embassy in Denmark Re: Egypt: Sisi meets CIA Director to discuss stronger security cooperation Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden Re: Egypt: Sisi meets CIA Director to discuss stronger security cooperation Re: Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email