Re: Thomas Friedman shows that liberal Jews have no reason left to defend Israel





There is a contradiction but not the one this article imagines. It has nothing to do with Israel. Liberal ideology itself is in contradiction. Liberals claims to stand for “human rights”… as defined by liberals. And the liberal version of “human rights” claims to be against nativism while at the same time supporting homelands? This begs the question how can anyone have a “homeland” with such a definition of “human rights”? And the answer is they can’t and still be morally consistent. What most do is preach to others not to have a homeland especially when minorities in someone else’s homeland. Then most switch ideological tunes with what they see as their “real” homeland.

There are probably more choices but at minimum humans have the following main choices when it comes to nationalism..

1. Continue with the contradiction that is a perpetual source of conflict. This has a high probability of one day ending in global nuclear war.

2. Do away with borders. It’s a nice thought but empirically speaking which nation voluntarily agrees to do away with its borders and possibly even identity? Exactly zero. Even asking a nation to do this can lead to conflict (see result of point 1).

3. Support nativism but in a morally consistent fashion. Don’t frame something as “human rights” in someone else’s homeland then change ideological tunes when it comes to ones own homeland. (e.g. a-la-carte support for mass migration being a prime example of this global hypocrisy)





