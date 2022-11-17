Re: There is no alternative to the Palestinian struggle

close
Is this not the same PA daily Al-Ayyam journalist Hamada Fara’na who wrote:

“Hamas has a specific goal – seizing power and [ruling] with no partners.
It does not believe in cooperation, or, possibly, it conceives of
cooperation in terms of integrating others into its plan, and [keeping
them] under its auspices, rather than [in terms of] forming a
politically, organizationally, and administratively unified camp. This
is why Hamas does not involve [even] resistance factions or parties in
the management of Gaza, but rules it singlehandedly, by force of arms…
It has but one goal – to become an alternative to the legitimate
[government], with the PA institutions destroyed. In Arab countries, the
fundamentalists are coming to power by holding one-time elections – and
this is [precisely] what Hamas has accomplished.”

It looks like Mr Fara’na shares the goals of his hated Hamas. By a struggle of the force of arms he wants Palestinians to defeat Israel. He says it is the only way:

“It doesn’t really matter who leads the colonial state: Netanyahu, Lapid,
Gantz, Smotrich or even Ben-Gvir; they are all the same at the end of
the day. There is only one way to respond to them: the Palestinian
struggle, for which there is no alternative.

If the Palestinians want to re-fight the Naqba let it be their Armaggedon, let them be carried off to Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt and Arabia from whence their ancestors came.



