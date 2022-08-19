Re: The world lets Israel evade punishment for killing Palestinians

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The world lets Israel evade punishment for killing PalestiniansMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 19, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest And Israel pushing out the indigenous? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Antigen Security Featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors List next article Trump search worsens FBI's surveillance politics headache with GOP The author comredg you might also like Re: Ex-Israel DM accuses Abbas of seeking to destroy Israel Re: Israel admits to killing 5 children in a raid on a cemetery in Gaza Re: Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually Re: Israel PM speaks to Germany’s Scholz on Iran nuclear deal – Middle East Monitor Re: Gantz and Lapid are on the same page in their intentions towards the Palestinians Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email