Re: The world allows Israel to act with impunity against everyone

My darling, when I first looked at your picture, tears filled my
eyes, you are so young, only a child and you are already a
warrior. I would have much preferred to see you bouncing a ball and
having fun with other children instead of a slingshot and stones in
your hand. What are all those items you are carrying on your back, my
darling? So young and so dedicated to defend the homeland from the
European Jews. I am looking at you and I begin to wonder if you
would ever make it to be a teenager or would a bullet enter your
head and cut your life short? I have no words my darling to express
my sadness.
https://bit.LY/3TevLV4