Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East Monitor





{A} – Whether you can accept that the Jewish people being back on their own ancestral homeland,

you should at least be able to recognize the most basic, obvious, & hateful (to you) truths & realities, where

{B} – The Jewish people will Neither be leaving their state, Nor surrendering to “Palestinian” demands:

-1- no matter how long your desperate & hopeless people riot & murder,

-2- no matter how many missiles your impotent jihadist militants launch, and

-3- no matter what foreign leaders say the Jewish State of Israel should do. So,

{C} – Continuing your Indefensible “Palestinian Resistance” is just harming yourselves, and

{D} – Starting talks & negotiations with Israel, and making impossibly difficult compromises,

-1- without 1949-1967 Armistice Lines as borders, and -2- without “refugee return,” is

THE . ONLY . ROUTE . TO . STATEHOOD , AND . A . BETTER . FUTURE . FOR . YOUR . CHILDREN





