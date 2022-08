-1- Your insults belittle you & harms me not.

-2- Your Islamo-Brainwahing* traps you & generations of “Palestinian” Arabs to follow. And,

-3- Jihadists knife, gun, & missile attacks will always harm “Palestinian” Arabs a lot more than Israeli Jews !!!

.

* However, I am curious which Arab states you could possibly consider to be “democracies”,

while remembering that communist China & Russia also hold elections occasionally.





Source link