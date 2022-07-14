MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 14, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Denying Deir Yassin Massacre makes you so stupid. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Bridgepointe Technologies Makes Equity Investment, Names Rick Kerzic… next article Texas sues to swat down White House guidance saying doctors can do abortions in emergencies The author comredg you might also like Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East Monitor Re: UN: 2,000 child soldiers recruited in Syria in 2021 Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East Monitor Re: EU warns of ‘worst Palestinian displacement in decades’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Biden: ‘You need not be a Jew to be Zionist’ – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email