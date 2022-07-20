Re: The US needs the Middle East’s help to achieve global stability – Middle East Monitor





However,

-1- Neither the “Palestinians”, Nor any other aggressive regimes, “should” or will receive any US arms (F-16s, tanks, etc.).

-2- Such regimes will receive sanctions, boycotts, & international isolation, while

-3- US support is reserved for peace-loving, tolerant, & defensive states, like Israel, Ukraine, etc. So,

[a] – What you hope the “US should” do (arm jihadist aggressors) will never happen, just as

[b] – What you hope the PLO & Hamas will do (ethnic cleanse the Jews) will never happen. And,

-4- Unless the “Palestinian” PLO & Hamas regimes switch from Jihadist aggression to seeking peace,

[a] – the “Palestinians” will remain violent, poor, miserable, & an internationally isolated autocracies, while

[b] – the Jewish State of Israel will remain secure, prosperous, happy, & an internationally accepted democracy.





