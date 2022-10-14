Re: The US National Security Strategy promotes the Abraham Accords





For decades the so called peace processers have argued that the key to peace with and in the Arab world is a peace agreement with the Palestinians. The was known as “linkage theory”. Knowing that this was the prevailing view the Palestinian leadership came to believe that they could blackmail the world with violence into accepting their demands.

What if the Palestinian leadership didn’t want peace? What if what they wanted was complete victory and the annihilation of Israel, and failing that a comfortable life achieved by skimming money off of aid money? The peace processors simple didn’t understand and couldn’t accept what any reasonable audit would have told them – that they were being massively defrauded.

The new paradigm is that peace between Israel and the Arab world is the key to peace with the Palestinians, that they will see that the benefits of normalization are so compelling that they will plead to join in, and it is the honorable approach as it will benefit the people far more than the futility and wasted human potential of continual armed struggle. Or not. But if the Palestinians cannot make peace and treat Israelis so shabbily and with such venom and disdain, then they’ve lost sight of what peace means and are incapable of embracing it.





