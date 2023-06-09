Re: The US' double standards towards Iran and Israel

Thank you for this excellent article. So the Jews who are in
Palestine against the wishes of the people of Palestine and the
region are complaining about being wiped off the map but:
1. Should they not tell us how they were planted on that
map?
2. Should they not tell us how exactly a European people belong on
the map?
3. Should they not tell us why must they be the only Europeans to
remain on that map whereas the Italians were wiped off the map of
Libya and the British were wiped off the map of Egypt and Yemen
and the French were wiped off the map of Morocco, Tunisia and
Algeria?
4. Why is it that these Europeans think they are entitled to
remain clinging to a piece of Arab land whereas the rest of the
Europeans were wiped off the land of the Arabs?