Re: The US' double standards towards Iran and Israel





Thank you for this excellent article. So the Jews who are in

Palestine against the wishes of the people of Palestine and the

region are complaining about being wiped off the map but:

1. Should they not tell us how they were planted on that

map?

2. Should they not tell us how exactly a European people belong on

the map?

3. Should they not tell us why must they be the only Europeans to

remain on that map whereas the Italians were wiped off the map of

Libya and the British were wiped off the map of Egypt and Yemen

and the French were wiped off the map of Morocco, Tunisia and

Algeria?

4. Why is it that these Europeans think they are entitled to

remain clinging to a piece of Arab land whereas the rest of the

Europeans were wiped off the land of the Arabs?





