Re: The US' double standards towards Iran and Israel





That statement happens to be 100% true. What really amazes me

about the way this man lies is that he doesn’t seem to care that

people can easily tell that he is lying. Some of the most

outrageous lies that he has been telling that I can remember are:

1. That they found an ancient ring by the Western Wall with an

inscription on it of Netanyahu, therefore, it belonged to his

Netanyahu family who used to live in Palestine thousands of years

ago. Netanyahu was the name his family invented after coming to

Palestine.

2. He said that H!tler would not have killed the Jews if the Mufti

of Jerusalem did not tell him to do so, which is completely

ridiculous. Many declassified CIA document clearly documented that

the Mufti was not connected to the Nazis.

3. He said that Mark Twain said that the Jews were much better off

returning home to Palestine – when in fact what he said was the

exact opposite.

4. He said that Mark Twain and Theodore Herzl had become good

friends when in fact there is actually no evidence they even met.

5. He said that the Romans did not expel the Jews, it was only

after the Arabs had arrived there in the seventh century when the

Jews were expelled by the Arabs, where there is no historical

evidence to support it.

He is just a shameless liar not fit to be the leader of any group of

people.





