Re: The US' double standards towards Iran and Israel

That statement happens to be 100% true. What really amazes me
about the way this man lies is that he doesn’t seem to care that
people can easily tell that he is lying. Some of the most
outrageous lies that he has been telling that I can remember are:
1. That they found an ancient ring by the Western Wall with an
inscription on it of Netanyahu, therefore, it belonged to his
Netanyahu family who used to live in Palestine thousands of years
ago. Netanyahu was the name his family invented after coming to
Palestine.
2. He said that H!tler would not have killed the Jews if the Mufti
of Jerusalem did not tell him to do so, which is completely
ridiculous. Many declassified CIA document clearly documented that
the Mufti was not connected to the Nazis.
3. He said that Mark Twain said that the Jews were much better off
returning home to Palestine – when in fact what he said was the
exact opposite.
4. He said that Mark Twain and Theodore Herzl had become good
friends when in fact there is actually no evidence they even met.
5. He said that the Romans did not expel the Jews, it was only
after the Arabs had arrived there in the seventh century when the
Jews were expelled by the Arabs, where there is no historical
evidence to support it.
He is just a shameless liar not fit to be the leader of any group of
people.