They live on theft, debauchery, trickstery: They are the very kkkriminals who slaughtered 70 million Russians and 7 millions Ukrainians. How many Armenians? I know not. How many Spaniards? I know not. How many Chinese? ASK THEM. They orchestrated the coup d’etat in Turkiye.They slaughtered JFK by shooting him in the head. Re: Cuba. JFK knew…





Source link