Re: The US' double standards towards Iran and Israel





Just because you are throwing a lot of nonsense here and there

does not mean that any of it is believable, you need to base your

information on evidence. Look at the first link below and it has

many maps showing you where the European Jews were going after

they were expelled from the European countries and they went to

Muslim countries. The second link is written by Professor Avi

Shlaim, an Iraqi Jew, who was describing a very happy life in

Iraq. Now find me a Jew who lived anywhere in Europe and who had

ever described his life in Europe being a happy one.

https://bit.lY/Expulsion-of-European-Jews

https://bit.lY/Avi-Shlaim-a-proud-Arab-Jew





