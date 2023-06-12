Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase poverty

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase povertyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 12, 2023 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Der Fuehrer seems to be censored by the MEM. Rephrase: First time I’ve heard H**** referred to as a Bolshevik. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ukraine claims new gains in early phase of counteroffensive next article Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor ‘to go after’ Joe Biden The author comredg you might also like Re: Permanent Apartheid in Palestine: This is why Israel wants to reactivate E1 Plan Re: Turkiye needs more than economic U-turn for lasting investments Re: The latest border attack puts Egypt on the list of risks to Israel Re: Why are Egyptians still celebrating the man who killed 3 Israeli soldiers? Re: Israel: Shin Bet security agency authorised to target Palestinian Israeli citizens Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email