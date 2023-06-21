Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase poverty

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase povertyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 21, 2023 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Calling out the truth on Hasabara joo joo wicked behaviour is in my DNA Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Philippines’ Marcos Jnr hails ‘progress’ on South China Sea fishing ban talks with Beijing next article Aird tops Morrissey, Sturtevant beats Chase in wild Virginia primaries The author comredg you might also like Re: Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war' Re: The failure of Syrian refugees to resettle all starts with Bashar Al-Assad Re: Israel: US arms left in Afghanistan reach Gaza Re: UN Rights Investigator aims to probe growing Israel settler violence Re: Eyewitnesses call Israel military raid on West Bank a 'war' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email