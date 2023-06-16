Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase poverty

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase povertyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 16, 2023 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest That claim is itself YOUR fantasy. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House denounces nuclear rhetoric from Putin next article U.S. Supreme Court reaffirms Indian Child Welfare Act as constitutional The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel is using rise in crime to impose greater controls on its Arab population Re: Khashoggi widow sues Israel spyware company NSO over phone hacking Re: The facts of history tell us why an Egyptian policeman killed 3 Israeli soldiers Re: UN Palestine Refugee Agency resumes West Bank services after strike Re: Israel is using rise in crime to impose greater controls on its Arab population Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email