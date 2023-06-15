close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase poverty

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 5 views
no thumb


“International Law and the right to sovereignty and statehood came into being after 1945”

Says WHO?



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response