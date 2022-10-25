Re: The UN wastes Palestinian lives and time 





The UN has been wasting tons of critical resources, effort and time focusing on the Palestinians and their laregly baseless claims. The Palestinians are the only group of people in the world who enjoy the singular defintion of “refugeeship” granted to them by the United Nations–which dumps all other refugees throughout the world in another single category that receives far less funding and attention.

Not only is the above an insult to humanity in general, it has instilled in the Palestinians a culture of entitled “victimization” and “Learned Helplessness” in which they feel no accountability for their own actions and decisions while expect the entire world to do for them what they are not willing–and have so far proven unable–to do for themselves.

The Palestinians insist on wasting their lives and their children’s futures on prioritizing their Jew hatred above everything else. And the UN (and so-called “supporters” like the author of this article) simply enable more of the same and worse.





