Re: The UN must insist on an international peace conference





You didn’t make any “points,” You threw out completely unsupported histrionic accusations.

Try making a specific point backed up by examples that are supported by actual evidence and you will get a different response.

For instance, I have already stated that the Palesitnians have had five two state offers made to them–all of which they rejected out of hand. One of them would have given the Palestinians 95% of the “occupied territories, control over parts of Jerusalem and millions of dollars in $$$ to compensate presumed “Palestinian refugees” who are, in fact, not even remotely related anymore to the orignally displaced Arabs living in the region in 1948–many of whom left their own homes and lands at the urging of The Arab League in order to wage a completely illegal war against Israel–which they lost. That offer was made to the Palestinians during the Camp David/Taba Peace Talks in 2000 which Yassar Arafat walked away from without any word or warning…even though the terms offered to him were identical to those he demanded from the get-go. When Bill Clinton begged Arafat to return to the talks and reconsider, Arafat gave him two reasons why he would not: (1) Arafat stated that he felt his people would kill him (literally) if he agreed to peace with the Israelis under any terms and (2) To quote Arafat drectly–“I did not come to negotiate. I came to receive.” What became crystal clear to Clinton at that point was that the Palesitnian faction never intended to negotiate in good faith at all. What a shock…Not. You can read all about it in Bill Clinton’s autobiography.

I can also point out that Abbas has refused, for over a decade, to sit down with with the Israelis face-to-face to negotiate a peaceful resolution to disputes. That seems to have about as much of a chance of happening as the next “Palestinian election” (which hasn’t managed to take place in over 18 years although Abbas’s term of office was only supposed to last for four years.)

So, there you go–actual facts. Try teeing up some of your own.





