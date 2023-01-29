Re: The torture battalion in the Israeli army

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The torture battalion in the Israeli armyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 29, 2023 add comment 30 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Like wild animals. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Would a Cold War-style agreement help prevent China-US tensions from escalating? next article Elon Musk, top Joe Biden aides talk electric vehicles The author comredg you might also like Re: UK Minister reiterates support for 2-state solution Re: US 'concerned' about escalating 'violence' in West Bank Re: US 'concerned' about escalating 'violence' in West Bank Re: Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children Re: Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email