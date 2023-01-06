Re: The Taliban has to change its ways, because the equality clock is ticking

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The Taliban has to change its ways, because the equality clock is tickingMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 6, 2023 add comment 32 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Aren’t they getting all “knowledge” from their holy leaflet?.. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article House Democrats, one GOP lawmaker mark Jan. 6 attack next article White House downplays national security concerns of House speakership stalemate The author comredg you might also like Re: Ben-Gvir provocative storming shows Israel is seizing control of Al-Aqsa Re: Israel police arrest two suspects in Protestant cemetery vandalism Re: Jordan's parliament issues nothing more than empty words Re: US repatriates stolen historic antiquity to the Palestinian Authority Re: A historic decision regarding Palestine Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email