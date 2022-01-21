Re: The signs suggest that another uprising looms in Egypt





You utter ignoranmus. You haven’t a clue how the ulama responded to the Egyptian Revolution. According to Islamic principles the protesters in Tahrir Square (like the protesters in the first intifada) did NOT take to arms even though they were met by bullets. In the aftermath of the coup the MB ordered sit-down protests to which Sisi’s butchers responded by slaughtering some 1,000 protestors in the Rabaa mosque in just one morning in August 2013. It was the worst massacre of its kind since the Tiananmen Square bloodbath in 1989.

The Muslim Brotherhood has long eschewed force to impose its agenda effectively renouncing Sayyed Qutb and endeavours to work within the democratic process, How this is to pan out in practice is still a work in progress viz Tunisia.

Given the popular demonstrations that have broken out throughout the Middle East from Algeria to Sudan it is clear the Arab Spring is embarked on another political cycle.

Your assertion that Egypt is not ready for democracy is beneath contempt.





