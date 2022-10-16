Re: The Shuafat shooting has destroys Israel’s deterrence factor – Middle East Monitor





Actually, you should try to wake up to reality, where despite your Islamo-Brainwashing & Delusions,

where

{A} – The Jewish State of “Israel is in the most secure & accepted it has ever been in”, with

-1- a growing GDP, now about $400 Billion per year, & weapon technology rivaling super-powers,

-2- a national happiness level rivaling western EU states, according to international surveys,

-3- No Arab state has even dared to send an army against the Jewish State of Israel in 50 years,

-4- the number of Arab states with Peace treaties with Israel has grown from 2 to 6, and

-5- The “Palestinian Resistance” is so Impotent, that only a very few Israeli civilians or soldiers are killed per year, while

-6- Palestinian Islamic Jihadist leaders (Hamas, PIJ, etc.) virtually live in underground bunkers year round,

-7- In Israel-PA conflict, the death & destruction ratio favors Israel roughly 100:1, and

-8- EU, US, & western democracies consider the Israel’s military responses legitimate & defensive.

And,

{B} – The Jewish State of Israel’s population grows every year, so there is No net emigration or “flight from Israel”.





Source link