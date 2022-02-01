MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The Russians are coming: Are Beijing and Moscow at the cusp of a formal alliance?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on February 1, 2022 add comment 5 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest China and Russia are headed for ‘palookaville’ … the jury is out on them both Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Kandi Burruss Goes Out With The Frosts To Celebrate Kirk’s Birthday next article Kathy Barnette Hopes To Become US Senate’s First Black Republican Woman The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel president makes first visit to the UAE Re: Israeli jets attack sites near Damascus: Syria Re: The BBC's decision to axe the Gaza aid appeal may come back to haunt it Re: UK university reinstates suspended Palestinian academic after backlash Re: Iran says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with US Navy in Persian Gulf Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email