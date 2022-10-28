Re: The roar of the Lions’ Den – Middle East Monitor





I have fixed Jihadi Ridley’s statement.

“To his credit, the Governor of Nablus, Ibrahim Ramadan, said during a recent radio interview that the mothers of those who are killed in clashes with Israeli security forces should not glorify them as martyrs. “Some deviant mothers send their sons to commit suicide attacks,” said Ramadan. “There are those who think such a mother is a fighter but she is not. She is just sending her son to his death.”

The reality is that Palestinian mothers, Palestinian society and terrorist factions are arming children and youth and sending them out to die. Local committees of terrorist factions are funding the purchase of weapons and sending them into the field of battle without training to be killed. Who puts an assault rifle into the hands of a 16 year old boy and sends him out to do battle with professional troops specifically trained to fight terrorists in urban areas? The answer is terror groups, Palestinian mothers and Palestinian society who and which wants an endless supply of dead martyrs for the Palestinian cause.

The fact that Dr. Ridley sees no problem in recruiting and sending child soldiers to their deaths tells us something about Ms. Ridley’s character or lack of character. Only a true Islamist and Jihadi supporting person could laud the use of child soldiers.





