Re: The pro-Israel lobby sees more Palestinian activists walk free from court





You are quite right that the UK did not have sovereignty over Palestine. The League of Nations did. That’s why it created the State of Palestine, delineated its borders and envisioned a secular, non-sectarian, independent Palestine as the end goal of its Mandate. The Mandate gave foreign Jews the ability to LIVE in such a Palestine; in way, shape or form did it envision giving the whole of Palestine to these foreign colonists.

The rest of your story is a continuation of your habit of wishful-thinking-as purported-history.

Again, read an actual book . Better yet, get your GED before trying to talk to adults.

Zion heil!





Source link