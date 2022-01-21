Re: The pro-Israel lobby sees more Palestinian activists walk free from court





Yes, the British imperialists wanted rid of their Jews and allowed the local no say in the matter. And this at the time when Wilson and the Entente were going on and on about the self-determination of subject peoples. The exception: the native population of Palestine.

‘In Palestine we do not propose to go through the form of consulting the wishes of the present inhabitants … The four great powers are committed to Zionism, and Zionism, be it right or wrong, good or bad, is rooted in age-long tradition, in present needs, in future

hopes, of far profounder import than the desires and prejudices of the 700,000 Arabs who now inhabit that ancient land.’—anti-semite and white supremacist Lord Balfour, British Foreign Secretary, author of the Balfour Declaration, promising a ‘ national home for the Jews’ in Palestine, 1919.





