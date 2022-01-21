Re: The pro-Israel lobby sees more Palestinian activists walk free from court

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The pro-Israel lobby sees more Palestinian activists walk free from courtMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 21, 2022 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Yes! The world would be a far better place if Perfidious Albion had never issued the anti-semitic Balfour Declaration! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China, Iran, Russia carry out joint naval drills amid rising US headwinds next article Intel announces $20B Ohio factory as Joe Biden fights semiconductor shortage The author comredg you might also like Re: Gas flow from Iran to Turkey stops due to technical problem Re: University confirms politicians were lying about student protest against Israel envoy Re: The signs suggest that another uprising looms in Egypt Re: Northern Cyprus, Turkiye slam hosting of Kurdish militia office in Greek Cyprus Re: UN agencies call on Israel to immediately, unconditionally release severely ill Palestinian child Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email