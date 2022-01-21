close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: The pro-Israel lobby sees more Palestinian activists walk free from court

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 4 views
no thumb


Yes! The world would be a far better place if Perfidious Albion had never issued the anti-semitic Balfour Declaration!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response