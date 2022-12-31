close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 16 views
no thumb


So the world’s 1.7 billion Muslims can’t match the power of the world’s 15 million Jews? Pretty pathetic.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response