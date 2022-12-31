Re: The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with IsraelMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 31, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest So the world’s 1.7 billion Muslims can’t match the power of the world’s 15 million Jews? Pretty pathetic. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China’s factories see activity slump to lowest level in almost 3 years as Covid-19 batters economy next article US Supreme Court justice's wife disavows her texts The author comredg you might also like Re: New Israeli government: Far-right or rRacist? Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: Israel floods Gaza after opening dam gates Re: Jordan: Massive march in support of Palestine resistance Re: 48,000 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during 2022 Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email