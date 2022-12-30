Re: The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with Israel

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The price of betraying Palestine: Moroccans challenge normalisation with IsraelMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 30, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Ignorant, content-free, puerile spam: the best an illiterate apologist for Palestinian terrorism can ever come up with. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House correspondent talks Title 42, SCOTUS next article Top White House Official Lists Biden’s Marijuana Pardons And Scheduling Review Among Top 2022 Administration Achievements The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel army warn of escalation in West Bank as hard-right cabinet is sworn in Re: Israel army warn of escalation in West Bank as hard-right cabinet is sworn in Re: Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers south of Hebron Re: 48,000 Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during 2022 Re: Oman FM welcomes vote to further criminalise Israel ties Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email