Re: The PA's loyalty is to Israel, not the Palestinians

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The PA's loyalty is to Israel, not the PalestiniansMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 13, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest it’s fun while it lasts … eh? Not for those on the receiving end, Tzatz 🙁 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article North Korea ‘on the path of self-destruction’ if it uses nuclear weapons, Seoul warns next article ‘It would be a win for Joe Biden to ask Donald Trump to go too’ – US president’s dilemma ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral The author comredg you might also like Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: UK’s racist citizenship system has reduced Muslims to ‘second-class’, says thinktank – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel forces Palestinian single mother of four to demolish own home Re: Paddle power on show as Gaza holds kayak race Re: Morocco confirms participation in military conference in Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email