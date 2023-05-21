Re: The PA's glorification of Israel's colonial accomplices





I’d hardly call Abbas’s antisemitic rant at the UN “praise”. Denying the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and Jerusalem is antisemitism. Comparing Jews and Israel to Nazis (or even Soviets) is antisemitism. (Yes, M. Abbas, the Jews did make the desert bloom and continue to do so today – it is not a lie to be compared to Goebels). Claiming that the US supported Zionism to get rid of their Jews yet another silly conspiracy theory with no basis in fact. Most British and American Jews did not immigrate themselves – most of those who fled to Israel for sanctuary were from Europe or Arab lands.





Source link