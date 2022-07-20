Re: The Palestinians of Brazil are a relatively undiscovered treasure





Everyone who lived in the geographical area were Palestinians regardless of there cultural heritage—–

UNRWA definition of a Palestine refugee in 1952: “A Palestine refugee is [a person] whose normal residence was Palestine for a [minimum period of two years] preceding the outbreak of the conflict in 1948 and who, as a result of this conflict has lost both his home and his means of livelihood.”

The definition of “refugees” omitted the reference to persons of Arab origin in the 1948 General Assembly proposal, and included all stateless persons who had been residents of Palestine for a minimum of two years.





