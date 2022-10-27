Re: The Palestinians in Gaza must watch in silence as their natural resources are stolen





The people of the land are those ‘entitled’, Stan. Insofar as our international law is concerned. For we do recall US President Harry Truman’s principled and honest opinion when he was lobbied to back a Jewish state in September 1945 by Rabbis Abba Hillel Silver and Stephen Wise (leaders of the American Zionist Emergency Council, AZEC; a coalition of Zionist groups) – to support turning all of Palestine (comprising at the time about thirty percent Jewish community) over to a predominantly Jewish administration.

Truman response then: was that he objected to a religious state, whether Catholic or Jewish. He also expressed fear that trying to establish one would lead to war.

And similarly … In a December 1945 meeting with Jewish representatives, Truman recognised that “the government of Palestine should be a government of the people of Palestine irrespective of race, creed, or color.”

His subsequent turnaround and ‘decision for minority Zionist Occupation’? Reflected only his domestic US political agenda and can in no way overturn the international law ‘understanding’. As the US Department of State in 1947 and 1948 … was keen to remind!





