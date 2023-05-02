MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: The Palestinian narrative is getting stronger, while the Israeli narrative declines MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 2, 2023 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest “Israel is uniting Arabs and Muslims around Palestine – Cartoon” Can Israelis get along with each other? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House remains noncommittal on Netanyahu visit next article Timed Teaser: What was Yoon's tune at the White House? The author comredg you might also like Re: Turks in Lebanon begin casting votes for Turkiye’s May 14 elections – Middle East Monitor Re: Iran says there was no school poisoning, blames foreign 'enemies' Re: Sheikh Salah: Israel war on Al Aqsa Mosque will fail; dividing it is a 'childish dream' Re: Brazil´s president: The UN was so strong enough to create Israel, but now can't create a Palestinian state Re: Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli fire in West Bank Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email