Re: The Palestinian narrative is getting stronger, while the Israeli narrative declines 





The politicized historians have turned the saga of Israel’s birth upside down, with aggressors transformed into hapless victims and vice versa. Rarely mentioned in these revisionist accounts are the Arabs’ outspoken commitment to the destruction of the Jewish national cause; the sustained and repeated Arab efforts to achieve that end from the early 1920s onward; and the no less sustained efforts of the Jews at peaceful coexistence. Zionism emerges, instead, as “a colonizing and expansionist ideology and movement” (in the representative words of one “new historian”), an offshoot of European imperialism at its most rapacious.

The inverse of the truth; and that far from being the hapless victims of a predatory Zionist assault, it was Palestinian Arab leaders who, from the early 1920s onward, and very much against the wishes of their own constituents, launched a relentless campaign to obliterate the Jewish national revival which culminated in the violent attempt to abort the UN partition resolution. Had these leaders, and their counterparts in the neighboring Arab states, accepted the resolution, there would have been no war and no dislocation in the first place, for the simple reason that the Zionist movement was amenable both to the existence of a substantial non-Jewish minority in the prospective Jewish state on an equal footing, and to the two-state solution, raised for the first time in 1937 by a British commission of inquiry and reiterated by the partition resolution. That they chose to reject this solution and to wage a war of annihilation against Palestine’s Jewish community amounted to nothing short of a betrayal of their constituents, who would rather have coexisted with their Jewish neighbors yet instead had to pay the ultimate price of this folly: homelessness and statelessness.





Source link