Re: The Palestinian Authority's privilege and freedom of movement





So called “Palestinians are free to” continue

{A} – Reaping the consequences (Israeli self-defense) of their Islamic Jihadist aggressions, and

{B} – Deluding themselves and denying both the facts & realities forever, in thinking that

-1- Historic Turkish Ottoman “Palestine” was or is a real sovereign state today, that

-2- the Jewish State of Israel, with Jerusalem, and the Areas C & E1 are part of it, that

-3- Their Impotent Jihadist aggressions will ever be more than a minor annoyance to Israel, or that

-4- “Palestine” will ever become a reality, without negotiations, compromise, & peace with Jewish Israel.





Source link