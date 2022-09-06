Re: The ‘painful march for freedom’ reveals the triumphant legacy of Palestinian prisoners – Middle East Monitor





The Palestinian chains will not be broken. The Palestinians are chained to the past trying to re-fight the 1948 file by the same violent means which lost them a country. The Palestinians are weak, weak as they have ever been and all that more terrorism will achieve them is more incarceration in chains in Israeli jails.

The Palestinians have always viewed their fight against the Jewish people as a zero sum game. If Israelis win, the Arabs lose. Well, the Israelis won and have a state and the Palestinians do not have a state. In 1933, Jewish leader and future Prime Minister of Israel David Ben-Gurion was determined to end the years-long, bitter struggle over the disposition of Palestine. Over tea with Musa Alami, then the Secretary to the High Commissioner and Junior Crown Counsel in the British Mandatory administration, Ben-Gurion proposed that when the British Mandate expired, a Jewish State would be formed and join a regional Arab Federation. The Arabs rejected the proposal.

According to Ben-Gurion, in 1934 he told Alami that Zionist efforts could provide significant help developing Palestine for all its inhabitants, but Alami replied that he would prefer to leave the land poor and desolate for another hundred years until the Arabs could develop it themselves. Musa Alami has got his wish, or at least half his wish. The Palestinians are poor and desolate. Israel, meanwhile is a first world nation state.

So Israel won. It won the 1947 – 48 war and all wars after that with the Arabs. Israel built a state, a modern state and continued to defend it from Arabs who wanted to destroy it. Since 1949 the state has been defending Israel and its citizens against terrorists and terrorism.

Every time the Arabs, and now the Palestinians, choose terrorism as their method of gaining what they want, the elimination of Israel, they lose a little bit more of what they could have had. The 1948 war was followed by 1967, 1973, 1978, 1982, the Oslo wars, two intifadas and 5 Gaza wars. The Palestinians still do not have a state and any Palestinian state would not be viable.

One would think that after more than 102 years of losses to the Jews, the Palestinians and Baroud would re-evaluate their strategies of armed resistance. But then his mind is chained to the past. He thinks Palestinian unity and terrorism can beat the strongest and most technologically forward military in the middle east. This is a failure of logic on his behalf. When the Jews were at their weakest point in 1948 the might of the Arab world could not defeat Israel and the Jews. Now the Jews are the strongest of the strong and the Palestinians are the weakest of the weak, Baroud still thinks that the Palestinians can defeat Israel.





