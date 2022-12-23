close
INDIANS (ET)

Re: The PA and UN invalidate the Palestinians’ legitimate resistance – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 17 views
no thumb


Translation from Wadi: “The civilized world won’t give us Carte Blanche commit murder and mayhem…WAAHHHHHH!!”



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response