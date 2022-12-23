Re: The PA and UN invalidate the Palestinians’ legitimate resistance – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET)Re: The PA and UN invalidate the Palestinians’ legitimate resistance – Middle East MonitorINDIANS (ET) by comredg on December 23, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Translation from Wadi: “The civilized world won’t give us Carte Blanche commit murder and mayhem…WAAHHHHHH!!” Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article US Congress passes budget bill with $45 billion for Ukraine next article Re: Israel approves 36,000 new housing units in city of Holon The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel kills Palestinian footballer in Nablus Re: US may deny visas to Israelis suspected of committing crimes against Palestinians Re: Yemen's foreign minister hails Turkish support Re: The Israel you knew, has not ‘gone’ it never existed – Middle East Monitor Re: Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email