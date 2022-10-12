Re: The PA and the UN should stop their complicity in Israel’s colonial violence – Middle East Monitor





Some one should tell Ms. Ramona Wadi from her safe perch in South America that no cavalry is coming to save the Palestinians. It does not matter, as the PA mayor of Nablus mentioned, how many extreme Palestinian mothers send their children to commit suicide against Israeli soldiers. If you equip your children with weapons and send them out to combat Israeli soldiers they will die and the world will not care and will not send their people to help the Palestinians.

We have seen this movie many times before. In Lebanon Yassar Arafat trained children aged 8 to 16 to fight Tanks and Infantry troops with rifles and RPGs. Arafat saw them as no more than disposable pawns in his war against Israel. During the first and second intifada the Palestinians used their children as cannon fodder, mules, human shields, suicide bombs, and sent them on suicide missions. To Palestinians sacrificing their children on the altar of the Palestinian cause was normal conduct. During the first intifada they bragged about their child matyrs as being particularly special.

Five Gaza wars have not changed their conduct. Ismail Haniyeh praised young women at summer school terrorist camps for volunteering as suicide bombers. Children are good for dying and good for Palestinian propaganda. That is why Hamas collected children from mosques on Fridays and drove them to the front of the riots during the march of no return riots. They wanted dead and injured children for their propaganda machines.

Here is a basic fact, Palestinian men are cowards and will not face the Israelis on a filed of battle. So they send their children and youth to die in place of them. Instead they whine and cry while counting the Pay for Slay which they get for sacrificing their children. Who would send such people a cavalry to save them from themselves?





